John Brittas Explains the Truth Behind him Owning a Flat at Marad, But Netizens Pose these Questions to him

It was revealed that John Brittas, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s media advisor owns a flat at the controversial Marad apartments. The Supreme Court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments — around 400 flats — in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. Kerala Government has been trying their best to avoid implementing the Supreme Court order and allegations are raised now that the government’s interest, in this case, has a lot to do with John Brittas’ involvement in the flats. Brittas then came up with a Facebook post, justifying his position.

In a lengthy post, Brittas claims he too was cheated in this case and that he has no influence to do anything to delay or avoid the demolition of the flats. Check Out his Facebook Post.

Netizens found key issues in his claims and they started asking these in the comments section.

“Why not file a case against the builders?” asks one person while another said it was hard to believe that you owned a 1400 sq ft flat for Rs 20 lakhs. Check out some of these comments.