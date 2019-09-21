John Brittas Owns a Flat at Marad: Here is How Advocate Jayasankar Trolled Mr Brittas.

It was revealed that John Brittas, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s media advisor owns a flat at the controversial Marad apartments. The Supreme Court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments — around 400 flats — in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. Kerala Government has been trying their best to avoid implementing the Supreme Court order and allegations are raised now that the government’s interest, in this case, has a lot to do with John Brittas’ involvement in the flats. Advocate Jayasankar weighed in on the issue and in his typical style took a sarcastic dig at Mr. Brittas.

John Brittas is an innocent man. He had no idea about the cases involved with constructions of Holy Faith. Nobody told this to him in JB Junction. He realized the treachery behind only when the judge ordered to demolish the flats… What will he do now? Will he go for a case? It is likely that he would pardon them,” wrote Jayasankar on his Facebook wall. Check out the original post here: