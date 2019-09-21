Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday Celebration Video Goes Viral : Watch Here

Actress Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur along with other family members at Pataudi Palace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif’s love story has been one of the most talked-about romances in Bollywood. One belongs to the royal family of Bollywood, and the other is a Pataudi prince by birth, it seems that their love story is here to stay. Even after years of dating and marriage, the couple can often be seen romancing in quite dinners or away on vacations giving major couple goals to youngsters.

On Kareena’s birthday, here’s looking at how her and Saif’s love story blossomed over the years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. The couple who is lovingly called Saifeena by their fans started dating towards the end of 2007, at the time when they both were shooting for their film Tashan. Though the couple had shared the screen space in LOC Kargil (released in 2003) and Omkara (released in 2006), sparks flew between them on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial.