Kerala’s future rests with LDF,says CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has come with a response to opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s allegations about financial fraud in KSEB project Transgrid. Kodiyeri rebuked Chennithala by saying that he should have checked the facts before reading what a KSEB officer gave him in writing.

“LDF is trying to bring electricity to UDF strongholds which will destroy their base. The opposition is trying to sabotage the project because of this”, Kodiyeri said.He pointed out the UDF government had given 90 percent additional funds for projects like Transgrid and Chennithala should compare funds granted for projects by the then UDF government to this project.“As far Kerala is concerned, KIIFB is for future development. The state’s future rest with the LDF and Ramesh Chennithala is panicking after understanding this”, Kodiyeri added.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged financial fraud in the KSEB project Transgrid which is under KIIFB. He demanded to bring clarity on who gave the permission to raise the amount by 65 percentage. He also alleged that auditing was denied in order to cover up financial fraud.