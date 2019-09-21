Muslim cleric arrested for allegedly molesting madrassa student

A cleric was arrested on Friday, 20 September, on the charge of sexually molesting a madrassa student in Pakistan’s Punjab province, as reported by Pakistani media.

A case was registered against the cleric on the complaint of the 12-year-old victim’s father, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The cleric was arrested after the medical examination of the child proved sexual abuse, police said. Police is also investigating whether the cleric molested any other child, the report said.

Superintendent of Police Rai Mazhar Iqbal All measures will be taken to investigate the case on merit, including conducting a DNA test and other legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a report by an NGO in Pakistan revealed that over 1,300 children faced sexual abuse of some kind or the other in the first 6 months of year 2019 in the country.