Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Coconut Milk Rice with fried cashews

Ingredients
1 cup – basmati Rice (soaked for 5 minutes)
1 – medium onion, sliced
8 – Garlic Cloves
2 cup – Coconut Milk
1 – Cinnamon
3 – Cloves
2 tbsp – oil
3 tbsp – Ghee
Salt – as per taste
Fried Cashew nuts
How to Make Coconut Milk Rice with fried cashews
Heat the oil and ghee in a pressure cooker. Add cinnamon and cloves.
Add chopped onions and garlic cloves, and fry till golden.
Add the coconut milk, reduce the flame to medium when the milk starts boiling, then add the rice.
Pressure cook for 2 whistles
Add fried cashew nuts and serve hot.
