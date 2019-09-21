Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Coffee Biscuit Pudding

Ingredients

2 tbsp Coffee Powder

2 packets Glucose Biscuits

1 tin Condensed Milk

2 small cups Cream

1 cup – Fresh Fruits (Bananas, Grapes, Mangos, Chikoos, Oranges)

Nuts and Cherries for taste

How to Make Coffee Biscuit Pudding

Heat 2 cups water, add coffee powder and cool slightly.

Take a Borosil dish, mix the biscuits in coffee and layer onto the dish.

Mix cream and condensed milk together for sweetness (the consistency should be dropping or pouring).

Now pour the cream mixture on the biscuits and layer with finely chopped fruits.

Make 3 or 4 layers after which the top layer is again biscuits.

Decorate with cherries and nuts.

Keep in fridge for 1 hour and then serve.