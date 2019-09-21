“No alliance with congress, will fight by-polls alone”,says Deve Gowda

JDS chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that his party suffered a lot because of the Congress and that there will be no alliance for the by-elections.

“HD Kumaraswamy, who was the Chief Minister heading the coalition government has already declared that we want to contest all 15 constituencies. The suffering he faced at the hands of Congress, he does not want it anymore,” ANI quoted Deve Gowda as saying.

The resignations of 17 rebel MLAs led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, where by-polls will be held on October 21. The MLAs were disqualififed by the then Karnataka Assembly Speaker, leaving their seats vacant. They had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Speaker’s move but didn’t get any respite as the top court refused to stay their disqualification.

However, the Election Commission has not announced the date of by-polls in two of the 17 constituencies – Maski and RR Nagar as cases related to these constituencies are still pending in the Karnataka High Court.