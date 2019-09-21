Pregnant bride dies from stroke on the way to her wedding ceremony

6 months pregnant Jessica Guedes died of a stroke on her wedding day when she fell ill in the limo which was taking her to the church in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday. She was complaining of feeling dizzy with pains in her neck but her family thought it was her anxiety related to the wedding day. In fact, she was suffering from pre-eclampsia a life-threatening condition that can affect pregnant women.

Her grieving fiancé, firefighter Lieutenant Flavio Gonçalvez, 31, was waiting at the altar unaware his wife-to-be was late because she was unwell until a relative rushed into the venue pleading for help after she fell unconscious in the car. She was rushed to the hospital but was found brain dead by the time of arrival. Her baby was delivered at 29 weeks by C-section and is named Sophia. Baby Sophia would be in a neonatal intensive care unit for at least 2 months after which she will be discharged.