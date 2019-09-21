Sandeep G Varier Posts a Silent Troll. Guess What he Meant

BJP leader Sandeep G Varier is known for posting subtle trolls on his Facebook wall. Yesterday the eloquent BJP leader has been at it again and this time using a plain meme with a small addition. The meme is a three-picture troll of Jagathy Sreekumar which is generally used by trollers for taking a jibe at situations where someone sets out to do something and then cancels it.

What is interesting here is that Jagathy has been given a turban, typically worn by former P.M Manmohan Singh. The troll is obviously a dig at the former P.M but we are not sure what issue he was hinting at. (Check Out the troll below)

Recently former British P.M David Cameron had said that Manmohan Singh was all set to launch an attack on Pakistan if they attempted another Mumbai-like terrorist attack. It is possible that Mr. Varier was trolling this news. We found one troll using the same image suggesting so.