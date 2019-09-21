School teacher dismissed for slapping second-grade student in Kerala

A private school teacher was dismissed from service by the school authorities for allegedly slapping a second-grader. The incident happened in Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School at Njarackal, Ernakulam.

The teacher was a temporary staff of the school and the management terminated her services after the child’s parents reported to the police and district Child Welfare Committee (CWC). As per reports, the boy had bluish patches on face and hands after getting thrashed by the teacher. It is said that the corporal punishment was given for speaking in Malayalam in-class hours. The teacher was appointed on a temporary basis by the school authorities.