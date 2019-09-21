Showing middle finger to a woman can now land you in jail

According to a recent Delhi court judgement, gesturing at a woman with a middle finger can land you in jail. In a case registered by a woman against her brother-in-law, the man was found guilty of showing middle finger at the woman and making indecent facial expressions. The accused can face up to three years of prison and a fine, Times of India reported.

As per metropolitan magistrate Vasundhara Azad, “This undeniably amounts to making utterances or gestures intending to insult the modesty of a woman.”

According to the Times of India report, the woman filed a complaint in 2014 against her brother-in-law for showing her middle finger and physically hurting her. After the investigations, the man was booked under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).