Study reveals breast Cancer in men could be detected more effectively than women

Screening men for breast cancer maybe even more effective than for women after testing picked up nearly four times the rate of tumors.

Breast cancer in men is rare, with around 1.5 cases for every 100,000 men, equating to 390 men diagnosed each year compared to 54,800 cases in women. But around one in 1000 men carry gene mutations that put them at greater risk.

Now a study has shown that when 1,869 high-risk men were screened over 12 years, cancer was detected in 18 of every 1,000 exams, compared to five in 1,000 for women of both high and average risk.