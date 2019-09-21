This bollywood film selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2020

Gully Boy is India’s official entry in Oscars 2020. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is about Murad (Ranveer), a rapper from the slums of Mumbai, who wants to rise above his socio-economic status to become a star. Despite being discouraged over and over again, he manages to take the underground rap scene by storm. The film is inspired by the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to announce the news. He is one of the producers of the film. He wrote, “#GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew.”