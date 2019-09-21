Victim gets booked for extortion and her friends arrested, Chinmayanand skips rape charges

The SIT team arrested Chinmayanand on Friday for accusations of sexually assaulting a law student. However, the veteran BJP leader has not been charged with rape. The victim has also been named as an accused in extortion case which was filed by Chinmayanand’s lawyer.

The former Union minister has been booked under charges of stalking, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and sexual intercourse by a person in authority (section 376 C). Section 376 C rules a maximum punishment of 10 years while section 376 which defines offenses of rape specifies imprisonment up to a life term. The victim’s father had cried foul and had previously demanded how the video given to SIT was leaked on to social media. The student had submitted more than 40 video clips in a pen drive to the SIT team in order to support the serious allegations raised by her Meanwhile, the victim’s male friends seen together with her were arrested by police on Friday.

The 3 friends along with the victim are booked for charges of blackmailing Chinmayanand and to extort 5 Crore rupees from him. However, the victim denied her involvement to blackmail Chinmayanand and said the attempts are part of the conspiracy to muzzle her voice.