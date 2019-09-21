World’s biggest treassure trove Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala is home to another unnatural phenomena now

Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple situated in the capital city of Kerala is home to another marvel of nature now. Padmatheertham a pond spanning 3 acres of land within the temple is found having growing numbers of ‘Spirulina’ -a species of plant belonging to algae family. Researchers found this interesting as the habitat of this plant is different from that of the echo diversity of the pond.

Spirulina is widely used as a source of protein and is a major constituent for the treatment of various crippling brain diseases. It is also used as a protein supplement by athletes and is packed with minerals, proteins, and vitamins.