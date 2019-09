23 People including four women and six children were killed and 18 others were injured in a bus accident in Pakistan. The accident took place on northwestern Pakistan on today. The accident occurred as the bus plunged into a ravine after hitting a rock in the Babusar Top area bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Gilgit – Baltistan.

The local administration officials informed that the condition of six of the injured were critical.