Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed as Telangana PAC Chairman

The floor leader of AIMIM in Telangana assembly Akabaruddin Owaisi was appointed as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Sunday.

Congress MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah of TDP are among the members of PAC. The Congress lost its status as the main Opposition party after 12 of its 18 members joined the ruling TRS party, as per a notification issued by the Speaker’s office in June.

AIMIM has seven members in the House while TDP has two members and BJP one. In the run-up to Parliamentary and Assembly elections, K

Chandrasekhar Rao indicated that AIMIM was a ‘friendly’ party.

The Congress strength in the 119-member House came down to 18 after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy tendered his resignation from the Assembly after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda in the general elections.

After the Assembly passed the Appropriation Bill, the Speaker announced the formation of statutory committees such as PAC and Estimates Committee.