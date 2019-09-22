BJP MLA booked by police for allegedly violating CRZ rules

Mumbai: After directives from Bombay High Court, Mira road police on Saturday booked BJP MLA Narendra Mehta who is the owner of the Ultra luxurious ‘Seven eleven club’ for violating CRZ rules on environment.

The order was passed on Thursday on a petition by environmental activist Dhiraj Parab in July. Parab alleged that despite violations punishable under Environment Protection Act, police had failed to file an FIR. Among the unauthorized works allegedly done for building the club, the petition cites “the illegal cutting of mangroves, carrying out illegal work and building obstacles to stop the flow of water. His plea states the marshland falls under coastal regulatory zone (CRZ III) and is covered with dense mangroves which are affected by high tide.

It also claims that by municipal corporation officials gave additional FSI to further the construction, on misrepresented grounds that there was a highway connecting to the hotel.”MLA Mehta misused his political power to built this five-star club, 7-11 Club also didn’t have any permission to construct a basement, but it was constructed and a pub, bar, theatre and a card room are run inside it,” says Parab.