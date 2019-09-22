Bus accident in Pakistan : 23 killed,several injured

At least 23 people were killed and 18 others injured on Sunday when a bus hit a rock and plunged into a ravine in northwestern Pakistan, officials said.

Local administration official Aurangzeb Haider said four women and six children were among the dead, while senior police official Zaibullah Khan said six of the injured were in critical condition.

The accident happened in the Babusar Top area, bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has a poor traffic safety record, with frequent fatal accidents blamed on reckless driving, bad roads and shoddily maintained vehicles.