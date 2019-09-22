Former Chief Minister’s home to be demolished soon; given 7 days to vacate

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued another notice to demolish the house of Chandrababu Naidu. The officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has issued a demolition notice to the owner of the house in which the former chief minister is residing.

The officials has asked the owner of the house Lingamaneni Ramesh to remove the unauthorised construction within seven days, failing which APCRDA will remove the same. The house owner was issued a show-cause notice on June 27. The new order mentions that the reply submitted to the notice was not to the satisfaction of the authority.

The order identifies unauthorised RCC residential buildings on the ground and first floor, along with a swimming pool and ground floor dressing room etc measuring a total of 1.318 acres. It says the unauthorised construction area is dangerously within the Maximum Flood Level (MFL) of the Krishna River.

Naidu had been living in the house on lease since he shifted here from Hyderabad in 2016.