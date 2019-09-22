HCL chairman will be the chief guest in RSS Vijayadashmi event

The founder chairman of multinational IT company HCL, Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest of honor at this year’s Vijayadashmi event organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Nagpur on October 8. The annual event, which is closely watched by political observers, has been previously attended by personalities like child rights activist Kailash Sathyarthi and former Dalit religious leader Nirmal Das Maharaj.

