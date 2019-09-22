” He is Prime Minister of India and he carries my flag”, Says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has come forward praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi again. Narendra Modi must be given his due as a democratically elected prime minister, said he.

“Whether we like his politics or not, nonetheless he is the democratically elected PM of the country and when he goes abroad, he is PM of India and he carries my flag. I want him to be received and treated with the respect due to my country’s prime minister,” he said.

He made it clear that by this he is not only showing respect for the institution of prime minister but also showing respect to the Indian voter.

“I will continue to attack the government on domestic issues, but when it comes to the international position, I feel Pakistan is the least qualified country to criticise India on Kashmir issue. Look at what they have done to PoK (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir),” on Kashmir issue he made it clear his stand.

“I would like to send an implicit message outside. We may have differences within our country but when it comes to India’s interest, it is not BJP’s foreign policy nor is it Congress’ foreign policy. It is the Indian foreign policy,” Tharoor asserted.