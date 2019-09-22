High Court judge seen harassing daughter-in-law in video: Video

A shocking video of a retired High Court Judge and his family thrashing his daughter-in-law has been released. The video of the inhumane act the by the retired justice and family has been released by the victim itself.

The Telangana police has earlier in April this year arrested Notty Ram Mohan Rao a retired High Court justice , his wife Durga jayalaxmi and their son Vasishta for physically assaulting his daughter in law Sindhu Sharma. The video of the incident was released by Sindhu on September 20, after five months.

In the video you can see the retired Chief Justice of Tamil Nadu Justice Nooty Ram Mohan Rao bashing and manhandling his daughter in law with the support of his wife and son. pic.twitter.com/WZFEkRpbGS — Pandit Ji (@panditjipranam) September 20, 2019

In the video, Vasishta can be seen beating his wife Sindhu and Rao has been seen pushing Sindhi to a sofa.

Sindhu has lodged a complaint with the police on April 27. The police has booked the retired justice and family under many charges in Indian Penal Code.

Ramamohana Rao was a senior judge in the Hyderabad High Court and was retired from Madras High Court.