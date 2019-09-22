India to send man to space: ISRO chief reveals the details

The chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), K.Sivan has revealed that the country is moving ahead to meet its target of sending man to space. He has also revealed that the aim will be achieved by December 2021.

“By December 2020, we will have our first unmanned mission of human space plane. The second unmanned human space plane, we target for July 2021,” said Sivan while addressing convocation of IIT, Bhubaneswar.

“By December 2021, the first Indian will be carried by our own rocket … This is the target ISRO is working for,”he added.

“I need not tell you how many times Edison failed in inventing the light bulb or how many times ISRO failed in the launch of our launch vehicles. But this failure did not become an obstacle. We (ISRO) use these failures as learning opportunities”, said Sivan to students.

The mission named ‘Gaganyaan’ is India’s ambitious mission. Gaganyaan mission is extremely important for India as it will boost the science and technology capability of the country.