India vs South Africa : South Africa beat India by 9 wickets

Skipper Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls as South Africa comfortably beat India by nine wickets in the third T20 International with the series ending in a 1-1 draw.

Batting first, India managed a below-par 134 for 9 on a batting friendly Chinnaswamy track, with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring 36 and the next best score was Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja’s 19 each.

While Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 39, it was left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks’ 2 for 14 that tilted things for the Proteas.

While batting, they had no such problems as the target was achieved in 16.5 overs as De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (28) added 76 for the opening stand.

Bief Scores: India 134/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Kagiso Rabada 3/39, Beuran Hendricks 2/14). SA 140/1 in 16.5 overs(Quinton de Kock 79 no off 52 balls).