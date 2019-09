After Badla house charted at box office hits Bollywood star John Abraham is now on the sites of a sequel to his hit film Satyamev Jayate 2. Satyamev Jayate was a hit and his fans are rejoiced and thrilled for the action-packed the second edition of the movie.

The film’s director Milaap Jaavre had posted a picture on his twitter handle and announced he is starting the shoot for Satyamev Jayate 2 and waiting for John Abrahams date.