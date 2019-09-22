Man drowns during underwater marriage proposal : Watch Video

A Louisiana man drowned after proposing to his girlfriend underwater during a holiday in Tanzania.

Steven Weber and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, were staying in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged beneath the ocean surface in Pemba Island, off the east coast of Africa.

According to CNN report, Weber died minutes after he asked Kenesha Antoine to marry him.

Weber proposed by swimming underwater and holding a note against the bedroom windows before presenting a ring, according to a video Kenesha posted on Facebook.

Later, Kenesha took to Facebook in an emotional post to announce his death and explain she never had the chance to tell him yes.