Monalisa imitates Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi : Watch Video

Sep 22, 2019, 11:10 pm IST
Monalisa has shared a clip on Instagram where she can be seen dubbing Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The hilarious video has been captioned as, “? Uncleji …. Pehchaniya!!! #fun #masti #video #funnymoments #bts #actorslife Keep Following me on @vigovideoindiaofficial”.

Monalisa can be seen dressed in a black full sleeves top with black pants and it seems she has shot the video from her sets while getting ready for the shot. Within half an hour, the video has garnered over 17,188 views so far.

