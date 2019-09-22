Muslims in India much luckier than those in Islamic countries : Mark Tully

Muslims in India are “much luckier” than those in the Islamic countries as they can worship in any Islamic tradition here, says veteran journalist Mark Tully. Citing an example, he says that in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where he resides, there is the Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters and they are “very strict and orthodox”.

Next to it, there is the Sufi tradition where people pray at the tomb of Nizamuddin Auliya and sing qawwalis, he adds. “India’s spirit of tolerance is its strength which makes a harmonious environment for different religions to exist side by side,” Tully is quoted as saying in the latest issue of The Equator Line magazine. The issue is titled “Home and The World”.

According to Tully, India is “unique and is home to all the religions, well almost”.

“India has spirituality. As of now these religions are varied themselves. Muslims in India are much luckier than Muslims in the Islamic countries because in India they can worship in any Islamic tradition,” he says.