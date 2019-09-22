Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Fresh Tomato and Onion Chutney

How to Make Fresh Tomato and Onion Chutney
Cut the tomatoes in quarters.
Place them with the onion in a heavy pan and add the sugar, garam masala, ginger, vinegar, salt and honey.
Half cover the pan with a lid and cook over a low heat for about 20 mins.
Mash the tomatoes with a fork to break them up.
Then continue to cook them on a slightly higher heat until the chutney thickens.
Spoon the chutney into a bowl, and leave to cook, then cover and place in the refrigerator until needed.
Serve chilled, garnished with yoghurt, sliced chilli and mint leaves.
Ingredients
400 gms. Tomatoes
200 gms. Onions
3 tbsp. light Brown sugar
1 tsp. Garam Masala
1 tsp. Ginger
¾ cup malt Vinegar
1 tsp. salt
1 tbsp. clear Honey
Natural yoghurt, sliced Green chilli and fresh Mint leaves, to garnish
