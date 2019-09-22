Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Fresh Tomato and Onion Chutney

How to Make Fresh Tomato and Onion Chutney

Cut the tomatoes in quarters.

Place them with the onion in a heavy pan and add the sugar, garam masala, ginger, vinegar, salt and honey.

Half cover the pan with a lid and cook over a low heat for about 20 mins.

Mash the tomatoes with a fork to break them up.

Then continue to cook them on a slightly higher heat until the chutney thickens.

Spoon the chutney into a bowl, and leave to cook, then cover and place in the refrigerator until needed.

Serve chilled, garnished with yoghurt, sliced chilli and mint leaves.

Ingredients

400 gms. Tomatoes

200 gms. Onions

3 tbsp. light Brown sugar

1 tsp. Garam Masala

1 tsp. Ginger

¾ cup malt Vinegar

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. clear Honey

Natural yoghurt, sliced Green chilli and fresh Mint leaves, to garnish