How to Make Sweet Potato Fries

Wash the sweet potatoes and pat dry.

Peel of the skin and cut it in finger-shapes and set aside.

In a pan, add oil and heat.

Add the sweet potato fingers and deep fry till golden and crisp.

Drain in a tissue paper and place it in a serving bowl.

Sprinkle salt, black pepper powder, red chilli powder, mix well and serve immediately.

Ingredients

Sweet Potato- 3

Oil to deep fry

Salt to taste

Black Pepper Powder- 1/2 tsp

Red Chilli Powder- 1/2 tsp