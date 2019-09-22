‘Next step is that gay marriages are allowed’, says Bollywood film maker

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar revealing more about his sexuality has confessed that he cried the day Article 377 was abolished in India.

“I just woke up and I cried. I cried for the community. I cried for the fact that there was finally freedom. There was one love and equal love for our great country to have supported this. It was a historical judgement. I’m so glad that it is finally accepted legally, that you can love who you desire to without any legal pressures on them”, the filmmaker said about the abolition of the law that stated same-sex relationship a criminal offence.

“The next step is gay marriages are allowed in our country. That is the next step I aspire for as an Indian, as a human being, at a humanitarian level. I hope that happens very soon.”