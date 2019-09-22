Pakistani intruder caught by villagers

A Pakistani intruder was caught by villagers in India. The man who intruded into India was handed over to police by the villagers.

A young man aged 20 hs intruded into India crossing the International Border(IB). Basharat Ali a resident of Sialkot has been under police custody and the police is interrogating him. Ali was unarmed. The police is questioning him about why he has sneaked into India.

Basharat Ali intruded into the Indian side by crossing the border and reached Chandu Check village near the RS Pura sector. Villagers who found doubt on him booked him and handed over to police.