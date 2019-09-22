PM Narendra Modi gets red carpet welcome, no US official to welcome Imran Khan : Watch Videos

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who also reached the United States on Saturday, with his visit coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, was trolled by Twitter users from Pakistan on the apparent difference in the reception accorded to PM Narendra Modi and him upon their respective arrivals.

Khan arrived in a “special aircraft” of Saudi Crown Prince, in the United States, ahead of UNGA session.

While PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport, Khan, who arrived in the US on board Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s aircraft, was received by Pakistan’s UN ambassador Maleeha Lodhi.

Here is how the Twitterers reacted to the difference:

Video 1 : Maleeha Lodhi received Selected Imran Khan Video 2 : Modi has been received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster. pic.twitter.com/gYHkxA7PtO — ????? ????? (@javedeqbalpk) September 21, 2019