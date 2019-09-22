Pooja Banerjee falls on stage during performance : Watch Video

Nach Baliye Season 9 wild card entrant Pooja Banerjee had an unfortunate early exit from the show after she suffered severe injuries during her recent performance and had to be admitted at the hospital.

Pooja recently shared a sneak peak of her performance where the she is seen falling down strand on the stage. In the video the Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 actress tries to climb up on her hubby Sandeep Jaiswal’s shoulder to stand and perform a step when she looses her balance and fall down flat. Other contestants shocked seeing Pooja falling from that height immediately comes to her rescue.