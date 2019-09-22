Renal keyhole surgeries should be made affordable to all says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said modern techniques like Retroperitoneoscopy and other forms of renal keyhole surgeries should be made affordable and pliable to all. He was speaking after the inauguration of Golden jubilee functions of Urology department in Medical College Trivandrum. He said that this specialized treatment is available in Trivandrum medical college dating back to 2009.

Renal keyhole surgeries provide the least discomfort with minimal damage to tissues and the recovery time for these operations are very less.