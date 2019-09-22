Repair leaking taps without any delay : Here’s the reason

According to Vastu, leakage from taps is not considered a good sign, especially when it is in kitchen area. As kitchen is an abode of Fire God (Agni), its existence with water can be an invitation to obstacles and problems.

Leaking taps indicate unnecessary expenditure, loss in business and even illness among family members. Also, uncontrolled wastage of water can anger God of Water (Varun) and this can trigger negative energy in the house.

Hence, it is important to repair leaking taps without any delay to avoid such problems.