Sapna Choudhary’s ‘Lootera’ crosses 7 million views on Youtube : Watch Here

Sapna Choudhary shared a new music video Lootera which is doing rounds on the internet. Sapna’s sexy moves in the song are what we were missing for a long time and here she has given a surprise to her fans and followers. Lootera has garnered 7,425,595 views on YouTube so far and has made it to in top trends on the video-sharing platform.

In the video, Sapna Choudhary flaunts her killer moves in a hot multicolour blouse and blue skirt. Her sensuous performance will surely set your hearts racing and will make you go weak in knees. With golden jewellery and perfect makeup, she looks hot in the Lootera music video.

The song has been composed, written and crooned by R Nait. The music has been given by Archie. In the poster, Sapna looks drop-dead gorgeous in her sizzling avatar. The peppy music and lyrics will make you get up and dance. The song is a perfect dose for your weekend parties.