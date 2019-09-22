Saudi Crown Prince gives Imran Khan his private jet for US travel

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his private jet as he left for the US after his two-day visit to the Kingdom, media reports said on Sunday.

The Saudi Crown Prince stopped Khan from embarking on a commercial flight to the US on Saturday and asked him to fly onboard his private jet as he could not let his guest travel in a commercial plane, The News International reported.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, adviser on finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, special assistant on overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari also accompanied the prime minister.

During his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Khan held meetings with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and other leaders.

Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday.