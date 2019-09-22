Several dead fish found floating in Bengaluru lake

Several dead fish on September 21 were reported to be floating in the Sheelavantanakere lake in Nallurahalli, Bengaluru.

This is allegedly happening due to the contaminated water dumped from the highly populated Whitefield area which might have devastated the lake’s ecosystem. Fishermen have cleared several tonnes of dead fish in three days and residents across the lake say they have been witnessing this phenomenon for the last four days. A private firm was given the contract for the maintaining the lake, it is said that the contract was not renewed to the next term. Elder locals reminisce the time when children used to play by the banks of Sheelavantanakere lake . They say the stink coming from the lake is now unbearable.