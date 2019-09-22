Sindhi activists urges PM Modi for help to gain independence from Pakistan

Activists from the Sindhi community have gathered at Houston to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump to draw attention to their demand for independence for Sindh from Pakistan.

Sindhi activist Zafar, yesterday, asked Modi’s help for the Sindhi community to gain freedom from Pakistan the way Bangladesh was liberated after 1971 war. He also pointed out the atrocities and human right violations by the Pakistan army against Sindhi people.

Zafar said, “Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modiji passes through here in the morning, we will be standing here with placards carrying the message that we want freedom from Pakistan. We hope Modi ji and President Trump help us.”

Pakistan has been accused of grave human rights violations, torture, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings by many international bodies and local human right organizations.