Amit Panghal became the first male boxer to bag a Silver medal in World Boxing Championship held in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Saturday. He lost to Uzbekistan’s reigning Olympic gold medallist Shakhobidin Zoirov in 52 kg flyweight category. Amit earlier had won a gold medal in Asian Games.

Manish Kaushik won the bronze medal for India. This is the first time two Indian boxers finished on the podium at a single edition of the World Championships.