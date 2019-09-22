‘you just gotta ugly laugh out loud’ Ileana D’Cruz’ captions her hot picture in black monokini

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has earlier announced that she had ended the relationship between her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. But the actress is not in a mood to be worried over the break-up.

The actress is very much keen in keeping her fans engaged and motivated. For this the actress always shares her hot photos with some quotes.

Recently,Ileana shared her picture in a black monokini on her social media handle -Instagram. She captioned the the photo, “Sometimes you just gotta ugly laugh out loud ?????”

Her perfect body curves, lovely smile and attractive persona make her look even more gorgeous in this black monokini. The 32-year-old actor’s picture is about to laugh your problems away.