Latest NewsFashionLife Style

‘you just gotta ugly laugh out loud’ Ileana D’Cruz’ captions her hot picture in black monokini

Sep 22, 2019, 01:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has earlier announced that she had ended the relationship between her boyfriend  Andrew Kneebone. But the actress is not in a mood to be worried over the break-up.

The actress is very much keen in keeping her fans engaged and motivated. For this the actress always shares her hot photos with some quotes.

View this post on Instagram

??? #mood ? @rohanshrestha ?

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Recently,Ileana shared her picture in a black monokini on her social media handle -Instagram. She captioned the the photo, “Sometimes you just gotta ugly laugh out loud ?????”

Her perfect body curves, lovely smile and attractive persona make her look even more gorgeous in this black monokini. The 32-year-old actor’s picture is about to laugh your problems away.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close