Congress Veteran M.M Hassan Wants ‘Nehru’s India’ Back, Not Modi’s New India. Check Out His Statement

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged warm words of friendship in the Howdy Modi event. This is also one of the largest ever receptions of a foreign leader in the US. Meanwhile, Congress leader M.M Hasan in Kerala has made a statement that he wants Jawaharlal Nehru’s old India back and not Narendra Modi’s New India.

He was attending a public function at Adoor. “Democracy and Secularism have been lost, that’s why I want Nehru’s India back,” he said.

Hassan also criticized Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘New Kerala’ building initiative. He said that his efforts have no commitment as he has done nothing to stop illegal mining and forest destruction.