Couple caught smuggling drugs

Airport Security Force (ASF) has arrested a British-Pakistani couple for smuggling drugs. The couple were caught attempting to smuggle heroin out of Pakistan to the UK via the Sialkot international airport. Heroin was worth 380 million Pakistani rupees (Dh8.9 million approx).

The Airport Security Force (ASF) had recovered around 25kg of heroin from their baggage, concealed into women’s clothing.The drug was detected during the scanning process. The couple were trying to smuggle the narcotic drug from Pakistan to England via Dubai.

Mohammed Tahir Ayaz, 26 and wife Ikra Hussain, 20, could face the death penalty for attempting to smuggle heroin. The couple is hailing from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.