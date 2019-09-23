Latest NewsGulf

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to light up with this country’s flag tonight

Sep 23, 2019, 02:33 pm IST
The sky scrapper in Dubai Burj Khalifa will tonight light up with the colours of national flag of Saudi Arabia. The sky scrapper will light up with the colours of national flag of Saudi Arabia for expressing UAE’s special relationship to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is celebrating the 89th National Day on Monday. That is why today is selected for this.

The display of the Saudi flag on the world’s tallest building will take place tonight at 7.15 pm, 8.10 pm, 9.10 pm, 9.50 pm and 10.20 pm.

