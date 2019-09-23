Event marking 132 nd foundation stone day of Allahabad university today

The University of Allahabad is all set to celebrate the 132 nd foundation day on Monday. The chief guest of the function will be Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

During the function, students of university’s music and performing arts department will present two folk songs which would be followed by a welcome address by the dean (academics) Prof RK Singh. However, student leaders and a section of students upset with the university administration and the VC over their many recent decisions and alleged irregularities will hold a separate function in Katra in the evening to mark the day under the banner of ‘Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti’.