Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped against the US dollar in the early hours of trade. The main reason behind the weak performance of the Indian rupee is the rising crude-oil price and the concerns on US-China trade war.

The Indian rupee slipped 9 paise against US dollar to reach at 71.03. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency has opened marginally low. The Indian rupee has settled at 70.94 against the US dollar on Friday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the strength of US currency against a basket of six global currency has slipped down by 0.04% to reach at 98.47.