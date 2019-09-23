Helicopter crash-lands on Kedarnath helipad during take-off

Six people were injured after a UTair helicopter crash-landed in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath. The incident occurred while the helicopter was taking off, ANI reported.

The rear part of the helicopter hit the ground when the incident occurred.

In August, three people were killed after a helicopter, carrying relief material to flood affected areas, crashed in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. The private helicopter, involved in relief efforts in flood-hit Uttarakhand, erupted in flames after it got entangled in the overhead electricity wires.

Uttarkashi was one of the most affected areas, with about 16 dead in the incessant rains in Uttarakhand.